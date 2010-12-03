English Soccer Fans Riot Ahead Of World Cup Vote

Photo: BBC

Five people were hurt and 27 were arrested after Birmingham City fans stormed the field following their 2-1 win over Aston Villa.Angry Aston Villa fans responded by tearing up seat at their rival’s stadium.



The melee comes just hours before FIFA’s crucial vote to choose the host of the 2018 World Cup. England is the running, but there’s concern that this could be a painful reminder to the voters of the hooliganism that has marred British soccer in the past.

The BBC has video of the fracas.

