English Soccer Club May Try To Lure An NFL Team With New Football-Ready Stadium

In the same week that the NFL returned to London for its latest overseas game, a report has surfaced that an English soccer club is planning to build a new stadium in London that could be used for both soccer and American football

according to Alex Miller of the Daily Mail.

According to the report, Tottenham Hotspur scrapped its original designs for a 56,000-seat, soccer stadium in favour of a larger 65,000-seat, multi-purpose stadium. The new designs include a “sliding” playing surface that would protect the soccer pitch when the stadium is used for football.

The Spurs have hired the architectural firm Populous to design the new stadium. Populous has designed a number of soccer stadiums in England as well as many football stadiums in the United States.

This report adds to the speculation that the NFL will try to move a franchise to London in the near future. The Jacksonville Jaguars are often mentioned as a possibility as they will play a “home” game in London each year through 2016. However, the NFL would likely face a fight from the players’ association and the players that would be forced to move to England.

