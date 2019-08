The Royal Order of Adjectives dictates that adjectives must appear in a certain order: opinion-size-shape-age-colour-origin-material-purpose. It’s why My Greek Fat Big Wedding, Brooklyn 3-bedroom beautiful loft, and Clifford the Red Big Dog look wrong.

