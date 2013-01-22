Fantastic Photos Of Premier League Soccer In A Snowstorm

Photo: AP

Two games involving four of the biggest soccer teams in Europe were blanketed by a snowstorm yesterday in London.The snow was light enough to play through, but heavy enough to make for some awesome scenes.



In the afternoon, Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-1 in west London as the snow was just beginning to fall.

At night, Tottenham tied Manchester United 1-1 in north London through a constant snow shower.

There are some tremendous pictures from the day. We pulled out our favourites.

