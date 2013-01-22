Fantastic Photos Of Premier League Soccer In A Snowstorm

Tony Manfred
Two games involving four of the biggest soccer teams in Europe were blanketed by a snowstorm yesterday in London.The snow was light enough to play through, but heavy enough to make for some awesome scenes.

In the afternoon, Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-1 in west London as the snow was just beginning to fall.

At night, Tottenham tied Manchester United 1-1 in north London through a constant snow shower.

There are some tremendous pictures from the day. We pulled out our favourites.

Tottenham's Clint Dempsey scores a game-tying goal

Dempsey sprinting toward the crowd

Robin van Persie licking the snow to celebrate a goal

A tiny mound of snow sits in the goal

Manchester United goalie David De Gea pumps his fist

Tottenham's Gareth Bale rises for a header

A worker clears snow before the game with a leaf blower

The crowd had to clear the snow off the seats themselves

The snow comes down at White Hart Lane

Juan Mata takes a corner in front of a patch of ice

Chelsea's Fernando Torres tests the snow

Chelsea's Frank Lampard celebrates in front of his home fans

