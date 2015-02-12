The English Premier League is narrowing the gap with NFL when it comes to value of national TV broadcast rights

The English Premier League has announced a new domestic television rights deal that will be worth US$2.6 billion (£1.7 billion) annually starting with the 2016-17 season, a 70% increase over their previous right package.

The Premier League still lags well behind the National Football League, whose total national broadcast package will reach $US6.5 billion annually starting with the 2015 season. However, the Premier League has seen bigger relative jumps in value in recent years, with the value of the broadcast rights growing more than 400% since 2006 according to data collected by the UK Guardian. The value of the NFL broadcast rights will have grown just 70% during the same period.

The NFL does have an advantage with all 267 regular season and playoff games broadcast nationally while just 168 of the 380 Premier League matches will be part of their new agreement. Meanwhile, these values do not include local or international broadcast rights, such as the $US83 million NBC pays the Premier League annually to broadcast matches.

