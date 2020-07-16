An up-and-coming English fighter is drawing comparison with former 2-weight UFC champion Georges St. Pierre

Photos by Getty Images Jack Shore and Georges St. Pierre.

A 25-year-old English fighter called Jack Shore is welcoming comparisons to the former two-weight UFC champion Georges St. Pierre.

Shore fought in the second of the UFC’s four “Fight Island” events on Yas Island, Wednesday, submitting his opponent Aaron Phillips in the second round with a rear-naked choke.

During the ESPN broadcast, the commentator and former champion Michael Bisping made the comparison to St. Pierre.

Shore was asked for his reaction. “That was my hero growing up as a kid,” he said. “It’s a compliment I’ll definitely take.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

FIGHT ISLAND – An up-and-coming fighter is being compared to the former 2-weight UFC champ Georges St. Pierre because of how good he could be in the cage.

Jack Shore was one of the 22 athletes competing in the second of the UFC’s four “Fight Island” events inside a quarantined area on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, which is being used by the UFC to host a series of international events during the pandemic.

In the first bout on the preliminary card of Wednesday’s “Fight Night” show, Shore showed off his technically brilliant jiu jitsu game by submitting Aaron Phillips with a rear-naked choke in the second round, after dominating him in the first.

The commentator Michael Bisping – a former middleweight champion who lost the belt to St. Pierre in 2017 – made the comparison on commentary.

Shore was then asked about his reaction after he had extended his unbeaten run to 13 wins (four knockouts, eight submissions, and one decision), having also left the amateur circuit undefeated, too.

“It’s an honour, Bisping is a Hall of Famer and a legend, just to have him call my fights is an honour, but to mention me with the likes of ‘GSP’ – that was my hero growing up as a kid, so it’s taking me back a little bit, but it’s a compliment I’ll definitely take,” Shore said after his win.

“I want to keep getting better between fights,” he said. “I want to bring a better version of myself to every single fight, I don’t want to be that guy who is fighting every month.

“Give me a month or two now to improve my skill set and it’d be great to come back to the Octagon. October or November time, perfect.”

Read more:

Calvin Kattar landed 70 strikes on Dan Ige’s face, leaving his opponent with a swollen eye, countless cuts, and many bruises

Mounir Lazzez beat Abdul Alhassan in one of the most violent, fun, very good ‘Fight Island’ matches you’ll see all summer

A 28-year-old featherweight called Lerone Murphy finished his ‘Fight Island’ opponent with nasty ground-and-pound

A UFC star-in-the-making continued his flawless run with a technically adept finish on ‘Fight Island’

UFC stars say MMA’s new normal is ‘eerie,’ but they’re unfazed about fighting in the middle of a pandemic

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.