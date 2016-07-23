English FA names Sam Allardyce as new manager of the English National Team

Sam Allardyce has signed a two-year deal to be the manager of the English National Team, the team announced on Friday.

Allardyce replaces Roy Hodgson who resigned after the Three Lions were knocked out of the European Championships.

The move begins another chapter in the history of English soccer, which was marred by last month’s performance at Euro 2016 where England not only failed to win the tournament despite high expectations, but they were taken out by arguably the biggest surprise the soccer world has witnessed in recent memory when they lost 2-1 to Iceland.

A few names were floated to replace Hodgson, but the English FA (Football Association) settled on “Big” Sam Allardyce, who was previously a finalist for the position when it went to Steve McClaren in 2006.

Experts are certainly divided on the FA’s decision, given that Allardyce’s presence off the pitch has sometimes overshadowed his managerial ability on it. The man is no stranger to grandiose statements, saying in 2010 that he would be “more suited to [managing] Inter Milan or Real Madrid” and that he “would win the double (winning the league cup and the F.A. Cup) or the league every time” if given the chance, per ESPNFC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.