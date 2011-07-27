British Politicians Rush To Distance Themselves From English Defence League

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Reports that Norwegian terrorist Anders Behring Breivik may have marched with the British ring wing populist movement the English Defence League has left many UK politician’s scrambling to condemn the group.The Daily Mail is reporting that British PM David Cameron is reporting the link will be “thoroughly investigated”, though the EDL has denied any contact.



Cameron had previously been criticised for negative speeches on multiculturalism that some felt pandered to the EDL’s demographic.

Former UK business secretary Peter Mandelson has stepped into the debate too, warning against the opposition Labour party against catering to the EDL demographic.

Labour’s future, Mandelson said in an interview with The Guardian, “is not going to come from the sort of populist, anti–immigrant, Europhobic, anti–globalization language used by Blue Labour”.

Blue Labour, a wing of the opposition that seeks to return to working class roots, had previously floated the idea of talking with the EDL.

Stephen Lennon, the 28-year-old leader of the English defence League, attempted to respond to criticism as he spoke to the Associated Press on Tuesday.

“What happened in Oslo shows how desperate some people are becoming in Europe,” he said. “It’s a ticking a time bomb. If they don’t give that frustration and anger a platform as such and a voice — and a way of getting emotion out in a democratic way — it will create monsters like this lunatic.”

Lennon says the EDL is now investigating if any members ever met with Breivik.

