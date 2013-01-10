Brazilian Prostitutes Will Take Free English Classes In Preparation For The 2014 World Cup

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The 2014 World Cup will be hosted in many cities across Brazil. In preparation for the influx of soccer fans local businesses are offering English classes so employees can communicate with the visitors.Prostitutes are not excluded from this group and in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, the Association of Prostitution is offering free classes starting in March, according to CNN.



CNN spoke to Cida Vieira, the president of the Association of Prostitution, who said it was just as important for prostitutes to learn English as taxi drivers:

“Across Brazil, lots of businesses in the private sector are getting prepared and making their workers more qualified for the Cup. Well, this is a profession, too,” Vieira told CNN via phone.

Vieira added, “English will be very important to communicate with clients during the Cup. They’ll have to learn how to work out financial deals and also use a specialised vocabulary with sensual words and fetishes.”

20 prostitutes have already signed up, but Vieira expects at least 300 will take the classes.

