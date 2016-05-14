This is the best photo editing app for your phone or tablet

As smartphone photography has become the dominant way people document and share their lives online, photo editing apps have rapidly improved — and then plateaued.

My favourite until now, Photoshop Express, offers users powerful tools to filter and tone their images, bringing some of the rudimentary, core features of Adobe Photoshop Lightroom to mobile devices.

Other apps, like Snapseed, VSCO, and even Instagram’s built-in editing tools now offer similar features.

Enlight, from the makers of Facetune, represents a revolutionary leap over what Photoshop Express and its ilk can do. Filtering and toning are part of this app, but the technology goes much farther. In essence, this is an app that empowers users to pull off tricks we’d expect from a design professional using the full version of Adobe Photoshop on a computer — but any user should be able to learn them with a few swipes of a finger.

This is a truly impressive piece of technology — easily worth its $4 price in the iOS app store.

We'll start with this un retouched image. Rafi Letzter/Tech Insider Like any photo editing app, Enlight lets you adjust brightness. I'll use it here to blow out the background. However, my subject's face now looks way off. Screenshot But Enlight lets you create 'masks' -- which let you paint on and erase adjustments on different parts of the image. Enlight Here's how it looks. Screenshot You can also use Enlight to make targeted adjustments to particular parts of an image. Screenshot Here I've tweaked the light on my subject's lips a bit. Screenshot You can also use Enlight to clone one part of an image to cover another. Here I'm using it to cover up some flyaway hairs. You can also use it to cover up skin blemishes. Screenshot I used the masking tool to keep the clone from affecting the hairs on her head. Screenshot But that's just the start of what Enlight can do. Say I wanted to make this image more square without cropping off the band members on the side. Rafi Letzter/Tech Insider I just tell Enlight what parts of the image I don't want distorted. Screenshot And then squish! The image is now narrower, but hardly more distorted. That's amazing. Screenshot You can also manually change the shape and size of objects inside images. This is a photo I shot a few years ago of a friend wearing a hat. Rafi Letzter/Tech Insider But you know what? I think the hat should be much bigger. Thanks Enlight! Screenshot Never mind, that's too much hat. Screenshot Uh oh, what happened to your face? Screenshot Lord have mercy on my soul. Screenshot *Shrug* I guess it's all better now. Screenshot Enlight also offers a wide array of film-like filters. Screenshot Though you have much more power to adjust them -- here I'm telling the a black-and-white filter what colours to lighten and darken. Screenshot And, as ever, you can use masking to choose what parts of the photo the filter applies to. Screenshot Another cool feature is the ability to lay photos over one another. I'll start with this photo on my phone, which has some sky in it. Screenshot I blow it up so the clouds cover the screen, then 'burn' it onto the photo below, creating a smokey effect. Screenshot Layer it a different way, and she looks shrouded in mist. Screenshot And of course I can always mask my subject so she's not effected. Screenshot There are hundreds more effects possible in this app -- too many to get into here. Screenshot Photoshop veterans will appreciate the ability to adjust histogram curves. Screenshot While artsy types will combine effects in ways they love. Screenshot The most impressive part though is how easy it all is to use. Rafi Letzter/Tech Insider Even though it was my first time using the app... Screenshot I never had any trouble getting it to do what I wanted. Screenshot You can download Enlight in the App Store. Unfortunately, it's not yet available for Android.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.