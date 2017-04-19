England's chronic housing problem is causing people to suffer anxiety, depression, and panic attacks

LONDON — England’s chronic housing problems are causing people to suffer anxiety, depression, and panic attacks, according to mental health charity Shelter.

The BBC reports that among people who had suffered housing problems within the past five years, 69% said their mental health had been affected.

Polling company ComRes interviewed 3,509 people from across England in February, 30% of whom said they had experienced poor housing, rent problems, or the threat of eviction.

Among them, the most common mental health problems were:

• stress — 64%;

• anxiety — 60%;

• sleep problems — 55%;

• depression — 48%;

• panic attacks — 30%.

Around one in 20 said that they had visited a GP because of their mental state, and some had considered suicide.

Shelter said that if those figures were replicated across England, one million would have sought medical help because of mental health issues caused by poor housing, the threat of eviction, or rental troubles.

A House of Lords report published last year said the government needs to build 300,000 homes in England every year to satisfy demand. 153,370 were built in England in 2016.

