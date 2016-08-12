26 delicious foods everyone should eat in England

British food often gets a bad rap — it can’t be easy being neighbours with countries like France and Italy, which are known for their sophisticated cuisines.

British food might be simple, but that doesn’t mean it’s dull. The country’s fare is unfussy, local, and hearty.

From the widely popular fish and chips to the lesser known kedgeree, here are the top 26 dishes you need to try in England.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.