26 delicious foods everyone should eat in England

British food often gets a bad rap — it can’t be easy being neighbours with countries like France and Italy, which are known for their sophisticated cuisines.
British food might be simple, but that doesn’t mean it’s dull. The country’s fare is unfussy, local, and hearty.
From the widely popular fish and chips to the lesser known kedgeree, here are the top 26 dishes you need to try in England.
A full English breakfast (often shortened to 'full English' or 'fry-up') is as heavy as it is delicious, and usually includes bacon and/or sausages, eggs, baked beans, cooked tomatoes, sautéed mushrooms, hash browns, and black pudding.
Black pudding is another British specialty you have to try. It's a sausage made from pork blood, fat, and oatmeal, and traditionally boiled and served with malt vinegar.
Scotch eggs are hard boiled eggs wrapped in sausage meat, coated in bread crumbs, and fried. The savoury treat is a common picnic food.
For the ultimate British comfort food, look no further than bangers and mash -- sausage, mashed potatoes, and gravy.
The most famous British fare, fish and chips consists of battered cod or haddock that's deep fried and served alongside chips, the English word for fries.
A common side dish found on many British menus is mushy peas, often served alongside fish and chips or bangers and mash. Marrowfat peas are simmered with a little sugar and salt to form a lumpy mush.
Beef Wellington is a fillet of steak that is coated with pâté and duxelles (a mushroom mixture), then wrapped in a puff pastry and baked.
The Chip butty is a true carb overload. Hot, crunchy 'chips' are sandwiched between two pieces of soft white roll that are smothered in butter.
British scones have less butter and sugar than American ones, so people will generally pile on butter and jam while enjoying their afternoon tea.
The Brits' penchant for Indian food is no secret, and chicken tikka masala is probably the most popular Anglo-Indian dish. Roasted chunks of chicken swim in a spiced tomato cream sauce.
Finger Sandwiches, or Tea Sandwiches, are a must for any proper Afternoon Tea. Generally eaten in two or three small bites, they are tiny sandwiches cut into triangles or rectangles, with the bread crust cut off. Fillings are light and simple, like cucumbers and cream cheese.
Sticky toffee pudding is a moist sponge cake made of finely chopped dates, that's slathered in a gooey toffee sauce. Vanilla custard or ice cream commonly accompany the dessert.
Named after Queen Victoria, who was known to enjoy a slice of sponge cake with her midday tea, Victoria sponge cake has a raspberry and double whipped cream filling.
Welsh rarebit originated in 18th-century Britain. A savoury cheese sauce is poured over slices of toasted bread.
Mince pie, which contains minced meat, fruit, and spices, is traditionally served during the holiday season.
Sunday roast is a British meal traditionally served at the end of the week. It typically consists of roast beef, potatoes, vegetables, and Yorkshire pudding.
Yorkshire pudding is made from a batter consisting of eggs, flour, and milk or water. It is often served with beef and gravy.
Toad-in-the-hole consists of sausages in Yorkshire pudding batter. The hearty meal is served with vegetables and gravy.
The Indian influence on British cuisine is most apparent in the popular kedgeree, a breakfast meal consisting of rice, curry powder, smoked haddock, and eggs.
Banoffee pie is an English pie that's made of bananas, cream, toffee, and condensed milk. Some versions call for coffee, chocolate, or both.
Steak and ale pie is a comfort food classic. The savoury pie is made by filling a flaky pastry shell with a steak and beef gravy stew.
Eton mess is an English dessert that is easily made by mixing together strawberries, bananas, crushed meringue, and cream.
