ENGLAND WINS THE FIRST TEST: Here's What You Need To Know

Darren Lehmann’s face in the photo above tells the story.

The newly-installed coach watched his side come agonisingly close to what would have been a miracle win in the first Ashes Test at Trent Bridge overnight.

But England now lead the series 1-0. Here’s what you need to know.

England won by just 14 runs in a heartbreaking climax to the match for the Australian side.

Brad Haddin was on 71 for Australia when he was given not out to a delivery from James Anderson. England appealed through the controversial decision review system and when the hotspot showed the faintest of edges on Haddin’s bat, the home side started celebrating on the field.

The review system will be one of the key talking points in the wash-out, with it playing such a critical role in the final wicket and following from the controversy over Stuart Broad’s decision to stand his ground despite replays showing he’d clearly edged a caught delivery, after the Australians had used up their appeals under the system.

Australian debutant sensation Ashton Agar had been moved three places up the batting order, but there was no repeat of his first-innings heroics. He made 14 off 71 balls, and was quickly followed to the sheds by Mitchell Starc and Peter Siddle.

James Anderson is England’s hero. He took 5-73 in the second innings to back up his 5-85 in the first. England captain Alastair Cook said afterward he wouldn’t swap Anderson for any bowler in the world.

The second Test starts at Lord’s on July 18th. Plenty of cricket left to play.

