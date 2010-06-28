England Robbed Of Goal As World Cup Referees Make Worst Call Yet

Well, this is the worst World Cup referee error to date.



Late in the second half against Germany, England tied the game 2-2 on a shot that went off the crossbar and then bounced at least three feet behind the goal line inside the goal. Because of the spin imparted by the crossbar, the ball then bounced out of the goal.

And the referees completely missed it.

In case anyone has failed to notice, it’s hard to score in soccer. To say this blown call will affect the outcome of the game, therefore, is an understatement.*

It’s not like this was a subjective call: The video replay clearly shows the goal. And it’s only the World Cup elimination round we’re talking about.

So, really, is it too much to ask to allow video replay on calls like this? Or are we going to live in the Dark Ages forever?

The refusal of the powers-that-be in sports like this to acknowledge that technology has improved in the past two centuries is an absolute disgrace.

* Yes, Germany so mauled England in the second half that this error now looks irrelevant. But in most games, it would have been the game.

