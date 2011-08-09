England-Netherlands Soccer Match Cancelled As The Chaos In London Rages On

Photo: twitpic.com

England’s Football Association announced that tomorrow’s friendly against the Netherlands is cancelled.After a third night of rioting in London, officials determined that the police resources required to ensure safety at the game would stretch authorities too thin.



English defender Rio Ferdinand supported the decision, tweeting, “England vs Holland game is off good call. Who wants to see a game of football when our country is in turmoil.”

70,000 tickets had been sold for the match.

