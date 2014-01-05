England Is 'Broken' In The Final Test Of The Ashes Series

Getty/ Gareth Copley

It looks like England’s cricket team is well and truly broken, after Michael Carberry’s bat snaps in half after hitting a ball from Aussie fast bowler Ryan Harris.

If all goes to plan Australia could walk away with a 5-0 victory over the Poms, with the visitors needing 361 runs, with only two days to go, to win the final test of The Ashes series according to Sydney Morning Herald stats.

Here what people are tweeting about the broken bat incident.

Someone get the duct tape out!! #Ashes — Joe Galuvao (@joegee8) January 5, 2014

