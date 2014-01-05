England Is 'Broken' In The Final Test Of The Ashes Series

It looks like England’s cricket team is well and truly broken, after Michael Carberry’s bat snaps in half after hitting a ball from Aussie fast bowler Ryan Harris.
If all goes to plan Australia could walk away with a 5-0 victory over the Poms, with the visitors needing 361 runs, with only two days to go, to win the final test of The Ashes series according to Sydney Morning Herald stats.
Here what people are tweeting about the broken bat incident.
Hmmm, @carbs646 I think your bat might be broken! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/RdEudZW87u
— England Cricket (@ECB_cricket) January 5, 2014
@ECB_cricket Hmmm. England. I think our team is broken. #Ashes
— Ben Carswell (@bcarswell) January 5, 2014
Yup, definitely broken… #Ashes pic.twitter.com/eLSVRQiVpq
— England Cricket (@ECB_cricket) January 5, 2014
Someone get the duct tape out!! #Ashes
— Joe Galuvao (@joegee8) January 5, 2014
