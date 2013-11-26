England Has Lost One Of Its Best Batsman With A 'Stress-Related Illness'

Picture: Getty Images

Beleagured English batsman Jonathan Trott is on his way back home with a reported “stress-related illness”.

Trott’s failure with the bat in his side’s crushing loss at the Gabba this week put the spotlight back on sledging after Australian batsman David Warner described Trott’s performance as “soft” and “weak”.

However, England coach Andy Flower made it clear Trott’s departure wasn’t linked to Warner’s comments.

He said Trott had been struggling for “the past few weeks”.

Trott also came under fire from his own quarters for succumbing to Australian paceman Mitchell Johnson.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said he felt guilty for publicly criticising Trott:

I do feel guilty for criticising Trott this week … I wasn’t to know what he was going through and I can only comment on what I see.

Australian captain Michael Clarke has been fined by the ICC for sledging English bowler James Anderson after he was caught on a microphone telling Anderson to “Get ready for a broken f..king arm”.

It’s now emerged that Anderson first threatened to punch Australian debutant George Bailey in the face, according to Shane Warne, who had full access to the stump microphone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.