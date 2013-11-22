England Crumbles At Gabba On Day Two Of The Ashes, Haddin Bats Australia To Victory

Getty/ Cameron Spencer

Brad Haddin has been the saving grace for Australia on day two at the Gabba, scoring 94 to post 295 for their first innings.

Ryan Harris took the outstanding wicket of Kevin Pietersen, out for just 18.

England now sits at 8 for 100.

Haddin today celebrated his 50th Test at the first Ashes in Brisbane, becoming the 4th Australian wicket keeper to reach the 200-dismissal milestone, joining legends Adam Gilchrist and Ian Healey.

