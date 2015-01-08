The Crazy Story Of How Two 100-Year-Old Log Cabins Ended Up In Twitter's San Francisco Offices

Twitter recently increased its office footprint after outgrowing its space in the quickly evolving Mid-Market neighbourhood of San Francisco.

As part of its expansion, the company brought in something pretty unique: two log cabins, built in the 1800s, that designers had dismantled and shipped from Montana.

The cabins were the brainchild of Olle Lundberg, principal at Lundberg Design, who worked with Interior Architects on the design for Twitter’s headquarters.

“This was a room within a room, a way to make the space more comfortable,” Lundberg said to Business Insider.

The idea of making something old new again makes sense for a company like Twitter, who chose to move their headquarters to a building that had stood empty for more than a decade. Their relocation there has already led to positive change in the neighbourhood.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.