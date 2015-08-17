Why engineers think that sea lions are the answer to underwater robotics

Using their flippers to glide through the water, sea lions are especially stealthy swimmers. That’s why researchers at George Washington University are using sea lion flippers as a model for underwater robotics.

A robot with the ability to swim with minimal disruption to the surrounding water could be beneficial in many situations, such as disarming underwater bombs.

Video courtesy of George Washington University.

