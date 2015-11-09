A nuclear engineer is solving virtual reality's biggest problem

Justin Krenz is building the future of virtual reality.

A former nuclear engineer for the Navy, Krenz has been a big fan of video games his whole life, even building a few PC titles of his own, like “Smashball” or “Empires Mod.” But Krenz has also been a VR enthusiast for decades now, and he’s determined to create a virtual reality system that’s better than the rest: one that’s cheaper and more efficient at tracking your body in a 3D space. That’s unlike most systems, including those built by Oculus VR and others, which require sensors and cameras that can be quite expensive and ultimately not very accurate.

Krenz and his unique inventions have attracted big names in VR like Sony, Oculus VR, and Valve. He could have chosen to work at any of these companies, but instead, he took a job in Utah with a company called The Void, which has been busy building the future of virtual reality. (We’re convinced it will be the future of entertainment.)

In our visit to Utah, Tech Insider sat down with Krenz, who leads research and development efforts at The Void, so we could learn more about what he’s been building and why.

Produced by Corey Protin. Report by Dave Smith.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.