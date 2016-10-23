An engineer built the ultimate machine to fight squirrels on his bird feeder

When software engineer Kurt Grandis wanted to free his bird feeder from the ‘hoard of squirrels‘ plaguing his backyard, he turned to his machine learning degree. By designing a program to watch for anything squirrel shaped, and installing a water gun on a rotating turret, he was able to create a machine that recognised squirrels and soaked them from afar. Watch how they reacted next in this short animation for Marketplace and Tech Insider’s Codebreaker podcast. Then, listen to the whole episode here about decisive machines.

