An Engineer Turned A Boeing Aeroplane Into A Really Cool Home

A retired aeroplane is going to cost a lot more money than a trailer and have fewer amenities, but it’s still possible to make the space surprisingly livable.

Bruce Campbell, a former electrical engineer, turned a Boeing 727 aeroplane into a home in Portland, and Reuters has photos of the space.

Campbell has spent about $US220,000 turning the plane into a home, and he spends six months out of the year living there, according to Reuters.

Reuters explains how Campbell goes about day-to-day life in the aircraft:

He sleeps on a futon, bathes in a makeshift shower and cooks with a microwave or toaster, eating mostly canned food and cereal. A shoe rack with numerous pairs of slippers greets visitors, and he asks that everyone wear slippers or socks to avoid tracking in dirt.

Check it out:

Others have had the same idea as Campbell, as i09 points out, and some have gone even further and built entire structures around planes.

