'Uncontained' Engine Failure Forced A Spirit Airlines Flight To Make An Emergency Landing

Spirit Airlines A Spirit Airlines A319 made an emergency landing after an uncontained engine failure.

A Spirit Airlines flight safely made an emergency landing Tuesday after an engine failed and smoke entered the cabin,

according to the AP.

A National Transportation Safety Board official speaking on condition of anonymity told the AP that the engine failure was “uncontained,” which is especially serious and uncommon.

The Airbus A319 had left Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, bound for Atlanta, with about 150 people on board. The engine failed shortly after takeoff.

Passenger Casey Rogers told CBS News he “saw the engine blow up on the outside of the plane, fire and all that.”

In a statement, a Spirit Airlines spokesperson said the captain of Flight 165 “received an indication of a possible mechanical issue,” and there was smoke in the cabin. The engine was shut down, as the plane can operate safely on only one engine.

The plane returned to Dallas/Fort Worth, and landed without trouble. No one on board was hurt.

The NTSB will investigate the accident, despite furloughs imposed by the government shutdown. The FAA is also investigating, but a spokesperson would not confirm the “uncontained” engine failure.

