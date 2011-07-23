ENGEL'S ANGLES: ON THE FANTASY BEAT

Scott Engel is regularly on the beat with real Major League Baseball reporters nowadays, but his focus is unique and where Fantasy players want it to be. He is asking the questions owners want answers to, becoming a voice and a microphone linked to the ever-growing Fantasy masses.



Fantasy players can no longer be overlooked or ignored. They talk to players from the stands, and they even are in the ranks of team employees. Beat writers play Fantasy Sports. Most notably, athletes themselves are playing Fantasy Sports.

Engel’s latest interviews with the St. Louis Cardinals’ top players and coaches can be heard by clicking here. This instalment of The BallPark Report at TheXLog.com is a showcase for Engel’s efforts in a dual role for RotoExperts.com and Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio as the first true “field reporter” in Fantasy Sports. Listen in as Scott dares to go where no one in clubhouses has dared to go before, asking Matt Holliday and Mark McGwire about Fantasy-related topics.

Scott talks to the coaches as well as the players in his quest to bring you in-depth insights from the clubhouses. His latest round of interviews contains a rare one-on-one with Fantasy Baseball’s signature player, Albert Pujols. A complete suite of Engel interviews can now be found here, and include other major stars, such as Jose Reyes, CC Sabathia, Ryan Howard and Prince Fielder. Scott and Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio co-host Adam Ronis are also joined by Texans tight end Owen Daniels.

Scott Engel was inducted with the inaugural class of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association’s Hall of Fame in 2011.



