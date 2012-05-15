Engagio Turns Gmail Into An Inbox For Social Media Conversations

A few months ago an avid blog commenter, William Mougayar, founded Engagio. It was a tool that helped him keep track of all his conversations across the web, on blogs and social media.



The tool looked a lot like a Gmail inbox. Today, Mougayer is announcing a Chrome plugin so Engagio can be used in Gmail.

400,000 people are using the service.

With the new plugin, social media conversations can be seen and replied to, just like emails, with one click in Gmail. So your inbox becomes a place for all social media conversations, not just email conversations.

Users can also keep track of multiple social media accounts via Engagio and Gmail. It’s a great tool for brand managers who want to keep track of all social media conversations surrounding their companies while keeping tabs on their personal social media accounts.

In addition, Engagio has launched a new dashboard that shows you which articles your friends are engaging with the most, i.e. which stories they’ve commented on or discussed on Twitter. Mougayar believes engagement is much more interesting metric than simply showing someone what their friends are reading.

Here’s what the plugin looks like. If you click “Inbox,” you’re right back to your normal Gmail. Mougayar says a Firefox plugin is in the works, but right now Engagio can only be integrated with Gmail via Chrome.

And here’s what one of the social media threads looks like via Gmail:

