All the engagement rings the Kardashian sisters have ever had

The Kardashian sisters all own impressive engagement rings. John Shearer/Contributor/Instagram/Kim Kardashian/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor/Getty Images/@atianadelahoya/Instagram

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian announced their engagement on Sunday.

Barker proposed to the reality star with a stunning halo diamond.

The Kardashian sisters have all owned stunning engagement rings throughout their lives.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged.

The reality star and Blink-182 drummer announced their engagement on Sunday, and their friends and family members have already shared glimpses of the massive engagement ring Barker gave Kourtney.

Kourtney, 42, is just the latest Kardashian sister to sport a stunning – and massive – engagement ring.

Kris Humphries proposed to Kim Kardashian West with a 16-carat diamond ring

Kardashian West and Humphries tied the knot in 2011, and they were famously married for just 72 days.

But ahead of their brief marriage, Humphries proposed to then Kim Kardashian with a Lorraine Schwartz ring.

The ring had a 16-carat, square-cut diamond in the center, and it was framed by two one-carat diamonds on either side, according to US Weekly.

Kris Humphries gave Kim Kardashian West a 16-carat ring. Jason Merritt / Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

US Weekly also reported that Kardashian West paid for the ring at the time, breaking with tradition.

As Insider previously reported, the ring was supposedly worth $US2 ($AU3) million at one point in time, but when Humphries sold it at an auction in 2013, it was bought for $US749,000 ($AU1,009,782).

In 2009, Lamar Odom chose a radiant-cut ring for Khloé Kardashian

The radiant-cut ring had a halo setting, and the band was also covered in diamonds.

The center diamond measured at approximately 12.5 carats, as Insider previously reported. The ring was also estimated to be worth $US850,000 ($AU1,145,947).

Lamar Odom gave Khloé Kardashian a 12.5-carat ring. Gregg DeGuire / Contributor / Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Khloé and Odom dated for just one month before they said their vows in 2009.

Khloé first filed for divorce from Odom in 2013, but they did not officially divorce until 2016.

The 20-carat ring Kanye West bought for Kim Kardashian West was stolen in 2016

West proposed to Kardashian West in October of 2013, three months after they welcomed their daughter North.

He popped the question with a 15-carat, cushion-cut diamond ring that was custom-designed by Lorraine Schwartz, as Insider previously reported. Micro-pavé diamonds also covered the platinum band.

The ring was stolen. Getty Images/Jason Merritt and Instagram/Kim Kardashian

West later upgraded her engagement ring, giving Kardashian West an even more impressive 20-carat diamond.

But in 2016, Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint on a trip to Paris, and the ring was taken, along with a set of Lorraine Schwartz earrings, two Cartier bracelets, a gold Rolex, and more, as Insider previously reported.

The ring was estimated to be worth $US4.5 ($AU6) million, according to Marie Claire.

Kardashian West later wore a replica of the ring for a photo shoot for Lorraine Schwartz in 2019.

She filed for divorce from West in February of 2021.

Travis Barker asked Kourtney Kardashian to marry him with a ring that could be worth over $US1 ($AU1) million

Barker popped the question on Sunday, as Insider previously confirmed.

The Blink-182 drummer selected an oval-cut diamond for Kardashian that sat atop a pave diamond band.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged on Sunday. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor/Getty Images/@atianadelahoya/Instagram

As Insider’s Celia Fernandez previously reported, experts estimate the ring is likely a 12-carat diamond and could be worth over $US1 ($AU1) million.

E! first reported that Barker and Kourtney were dating in December of 2020, and they confirmed their romance via Instagram in February of 2021.

Kourtney has never been married before, though she shares three children with Scott Disick.