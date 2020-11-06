14 stunning engagement rings that celebrities have shown off in 2020

Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images Lily Collins is one of numerous celebrities to have gotten engaged in 2020.

Many celebrities have gotten engaged in 2020.

Some of them have also shared photos of their standout engagement rings on Instagram.

Actors like Wilmer Valderrama and Joel Courtney both popped the question this year, giving their fiancées rings with sparkling diamonds.

Lily Collins, Gwen Stefani, and Jenna Dewan, on the other hand, showed off their jewels after their significant others proposed to them.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

2020 has been a whirlwind year â€” so it’s no surprise that some celebrity couples are looking ahead to the future.

Since January, numerous celebrities have gotten engaged and shared photos of their sparkling diamonds on Instagram. Actor Wilmer Valderrama was one of the first stars to propose in 2020, and celebrities like Jenna Dewan, Lily Collins, and Gwen Stefani debuted her unique engagement rings a few months later.

Here’s a look at the stunning engagement rings celebrities have shown off so far.

Wilmer Valderrama proposed to model Amanda Pacheco in January with a sparkling, pear-shaped ring.

Amanda Pacheco/Instagram Amanda Pacheco shared this photo of her ring from Wilmer Valderrama on January 2.

After getting engaged on New Year’s Day, both Pacheco and the “That ’70s Show” actor wrote “‘It’s just us now’ 01-01-2020” alongside a photo of their proposal. The model also shared a close-up shot of her ring, which features a pear-shaped diamond and smaller stones across its band.

The ring could have cost $US100,000, as its main stone is estimated to be at least four carats, as People previously reported.

Nikki Bella shared the first photos of her engagement ring a few days later.

Nikki Bella/Instagram Nikki Bella shared this photo of her engagement ring on January 3, 2020.

Technically, the wrestler said “yes” to “Dancing With the Stars” professional Artem Chigvintsev while visiting France in November 2019.

But after “trying to keep it a secret” – as Bella wrote on Instagram – the couple announced their engagement on January 3 with a photo of the wrestling star holding up her left hand.

Bella later shared another look at her rectangular diamond in a YouTube video. The ring is a classic Harry Winston design and evokes old Hollywood glamour, according to Bella.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt showed off a square-cut diamond that same month.

Martha Hunt/Instagram Martha Hunt shared this photo of her engagement ring on January 8, 2020.

In an Instagram post on January 8, Hunt wrote “I have a secret…” alongside a photo of herself making a “shhh” symbol with her left hand – showing off her ring in the process.

As PureWow reported at the time, her cushion-cut diamond is likely three or more carats and is surrounded by smaller diamonds in “tapered baguette” shapes.

Lady Kitty Spencer was also photographed wearing what appears to be her engagement ring at the start of 2020.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Lady Kitty Spencer seemingly wears her engagement ring on February 19, 2020.

Lady Spencer, the niece of Princess Diana, became engaged to 60-year-old fashion mogul and millionaire Michael Lewis around Christmas of 2019, as Insider’s Darcy Schild reported.

Eddie LeVian, the CEO of New York City-based jewellery company Le Vian, previously told Insider over email that her engagement ring could be worth approximately $US160,000, as the eternity-style band looks to be approximately seven carats.

In February, model Jourdan Dunn received a dazzling diamond from rapper Dion “Sincere” Hamilton.

Jourdan Dunn/Instagram Jourdan Dunn shared this photo of her engagement ring on February 1, 2020.

She first shared a photo of the jewellery piece on February 1, writing: “Jourdan Dunn Hamilton ……. has a nice ring to it! ????????????????.”

Dunn gave fans another glimpse at her circular diamond – which is surrounded by a diamond halo and smaller stones across its band – with an Instagram post on February 3. As reported by The Knot, her ring could have cost between $US40,000 and $US100,000 depending on its colour and clarity.

Jenna Dewan and her fiancé Steve Kazee embraced after getting engaged.

Jenna Dewan/Instagram Jenna Dewan shared this photo of her engagement ring on February 18, 2020.

In a photo shared by Dewan on February 18, the actress is seen reaching for Kazee with her left hand, which was decorated with a large, oval-shaped diamond and a matching halo set on a gold band.

While sharing close-up shots of the ring on his Instagram story, Kazee explained that he created the piece with the help of actress Nikki Reed, who’s also the founder of sustainable jewellery brand BaYou With Love.

“The design is based around my desire to have it echo the cosmos,” Kazee wrote, according to Entertainment Tonight. He said that he chose its solitaire stone to represent the couple’s “oneness in the universe surrounded by stars,” and added smaller diamonds across the band to represent “the Pleiades constellation,” which he said “holds special meaning” for himself and Dewan.

Actor Joel Courtney proposed to his longtime love Mia Courtney (née Scholink) on Valentine’s Day with a swirled ring.

Mia Courtney/Instagram Mia Courtney shared this photo of her ring from Joel Courtney on February 21, 2020.

“I like it, so I just had to go and put a ring on it, ” the “Kissing Booth” actor wrote on February 18 alongside a photo of their proposal.

A few days later, Mia shared a close-up shot of her and Joel holding hands, which revealed that her ring features an oval-shaped diamond set inside a criss-cross, yellow-gold band embellished with smaller stones.

Jeannie Mai got engaged to rapper Jeezy in April — and her ring is showstopping.

Jeannie Mai/Instagram Jeannie Mai wears her engagement ring in a video posted on May 1, 2020.

Mai, a host on “The Real,” didn’t share photos of her ring after getting engaged. Instead, she posted an image on April 6 showing herself and her fiancé walking on the beach.

She also wrote: “I want nothing more than to spend the rest of my life loving you – YES ????Thank you, everyone, for celebrating this journey with us. We are praying love over everyone from here.”

However, Mai’s ring is seen in many of her other Instagram photos and videos. According to E! News, the marquise-cut diamond is likely between four and five carats and could have cost at least $US150,000.

It’s no surprise that Anne Burrell showed off her engagement ring while posing in a kitchen.

Anne Burrell/Instagram Anne Burrell shared this photo of her engagement ring on April 21, 2020.

The celebrity chef announced her engagement to Stuart Claxton, who she met on Bumble, via an Instagram post on April 21.

Kathryn Money of Brilliant Earth told Us Weekly that Burrell’s oval-shaped diamond is likely between one-and-half and two carats, and is seemingly “flanked by two pear or trillion-shaped diamonds,” which are set on a yellow-gold band.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix showed fans her unique diamond after soccer player Andre Grey proposed in May.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared this photo of her engagement ring on July 9, 2020.

The musician shared numerous photos from her proposal on May 29, writing: “Guys.. wtf has just happened… ???????????? He bloody did it, and I said yes ????.”

She added: “I’m marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams… I am lost for words, so I think I’m just going to go cry some more.”

Pinnock later shared a close-up shot of her cushion-cut black diamond and its surrounding halo on Instagram.

Lily Collins received an engagement ring with a unique see-through detail.

Lily Collins/Instagram Lily Collins shared this photo of her engagement ring on September 29, 2020.

Her engagement ring, which includes a rose-cut diamond set in a yellow-gold band with a see-through setting, was custom-made for her by jeweller Irene Neuwirth.

According to Apeksha Kothari, the chief operating officer of diamond search engine Rare Carat, a ring like Collins’ could have cost between $US75,000 and $US100,000, as it likely features a diamond between three and four carats.

Jasmine Tookes, a model and Victoria’s Secret Angel, now has a standout diamond after becoming engaged to Juan David Borrero.

Jasmine Tookes/Instagram Jasmine Tookes shared this photo of her engagement ring on September 24, 2020.

Tookes posted a photo on September 24 that shows her holding hands with Borrero, who is an executive at Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat. In the image, Tookes is seen wearing an oval-shaped diamond set on a thin, gold band. The ring was designed by Ritani.

The jewellery brand told Who What Wear that Tookes’ diamond is seven carats. The publication also reported that the ring has a hidden halo, platinum prongs, and cost more than $US250,000.

Musician Elle King’s engagement ring is unlike any other worn by a celebrity this year.

Elle King/Instagram Elle King shared this photo of her engagement ring on October 9.

“Today is our 1 year anniversary,” the musician wrote in an Instagram post on October 9. “We rode horses up a mountain to go gold panning. I had a ring in my pocket and I was going to toss it in the gold pan and propose to @tattooker … but of course, my soulmate beat me to the punch and proposed to me the exact same way.”

“So I immediately got down on my knee too,” she continued. “I love you Daniel. 1 year down, forever to go. I said Yes by the way and so did he! ❤️????????❤️”

The ring – which is shaped like two flowers and has small diamonds sprouting from larger, circular stones – likely cost around $US20,000, according to Brides.

Gwen Stefani shared a sweet photo of her ring after getting engaged to Blake Shelton.

Gwen Stefani/Instagram Gwen Stefani shared this photo of her engagement on October 27, 2020.

Alongside a photo of the couple kissing, Stefani wrote: “@blakeshelton yes please! ???????????? gx.” Though she has yet to share close-up pictures of the jewellery, Stefani’s ring seemingly features a large centre stone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.