Engagement Does Not Equal ROI

By DailyTRA



Among the top 10 most engaging programs of 2010 (as per the Nielsen Company, program “engagement” is measured as viewer attention to TV episode content) only one program was a good vehicle for targeting Ready-To-Drink Tea/Coffee purchasers. ABC’s final season of Lost was the only program among these top 10 that had significant audience concentration of the heavy purchasers of these products. Smart marketers like Snapple and Sobe understand that getting a positive return on marketing investment requires putting marketing dollars to work in the right vehicles and minimising the waste inherent in talking to the wrong audiences.

While the grand finale of ABC’s original series Lost aired last May, in retrospect, it can still teach advertisers about the importance of finding The Right Audience™. The show had a great many plot twists and turns, requiring viewers to be mentally alert, so a caffeine buzz was likely a great compliment to the show! But those who were brewing a cup of tea or coffee during the show would likely have been left behind. So maybe viewers grabbed a Ready-to-Drink Tea or Coffee to help them get through the show!

Advertisers of tea and coffee ready-to-drink products can now maximise their return on the media investment by finding The Right Audience™.

Photo: MediaBizBloggers

For more information, please visit us at www.traglobal.com/blog or send an email to [email protected].

To communicate with or to be contacted by the executives and/or companies mentioned in this column, link to JackMyers Connection Hotline.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.