Engadget Exiles Choose Unfortunate Name For Their Next Venture

Several Engadget exiles are starting a new tech site. Its placeholder name was This Is My Next, but AllThingsD reveals that the real name will be “The Verge.”



It will launch in the Fall under the aegis of content startup SB Nation, and its first sponsor will be BMW.

Finding names for things on the internet is incredibly fraught with peril. All the good domain names and trademarks are taken. That being said, this Paris-based writer can’t help but note that “verge” is a French word for penis.

I hope they break a lot of news so I can have a juvenile giggle every time I see a link.

Please add the joke of your choice to the comments.

Flashback: Here’s The Leaked AOL Master Plan That Pushed All These Writers To Leave →

