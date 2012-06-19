AOL's Engadget Shuffles Editors As Ryan Block Leaves For Startup

Big staffing changes coming to Engadget, AOL’s top tech blog: Editor-in-chief Ryan Block is, as rumoured, leaving in late August to launch a startup, and staffer Josh Topolsky will take his position.



Engadget Managing Editor Joshua Fruhlinger — a candidate for Block’s old job — gets kicked upstairs; he’ll be overseeing the AOL Tech network, which includes Engadget and its various spinoffs, and sites like Switched, The Unofficial Apple Weblog, and Download Squad.

Block says he’ll continue to contribute to Engadget in an advisory role. His new gig? Not saying much yet, but he notes it “won’t compete with Engadget.” Really? TechCrunch’s Michael Arrington reports that it’ll be another content site “focusing on the consumer electronics space,” involving Engadget co-founder Peter Rojas. Rojas is also working on RCRD LBL, a music JV with Downtown Records.

Update: Rojas confirms he’ll be working on a “totally new project” with Block, but didn’t include any more details.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.