Engadget Editor Paul Miller Resigns Over "The AOL Way"

Paul J. Miller, who has been an editor at AOL-owned Engadget for 5 years, has resigned and he writes on his personal blog that it’s over AOL’s master plan to churn out money-making content, called “The AOL Way.”



He writes that AOL sees content as “a commodity” to be churned out as fast as possible and to sell ads against. He says it might be good for business but it’s certainly bad for journalism.

That may be the real challenge of Tim Armstrong’s content strategy. Whether or not he can build a sustainable business based on blog-like content (and we think it’s possible), and whether or not it means the death of journalism (we’re doubtful) it will be moot if his metrics-driven strategy for accomplishing that drives away the talented writers and content creators that you do need to make it work.

