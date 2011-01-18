ENGADGET EDITOR RESPONDS TO ARRINGTON: "You Are An Unstable Person, Possibly A Liar"

Photo: Kadath

TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington tried to justify his attacks on AOL sister blog Engadget this weekend with a post called “Blog Fight Rules Of Engagement.”In it, he made further accusations that Engadget had tried to ruin his acquisition by AOL and basically that Engadget “is really good at being passive aggressive, but they really suck at a good clean blog fight.”



Engadget editor-in-chief Joshua Topolsky has responded point-by-point to Arrington’s post, and he basically is saying that Arrington is at best acting like a baby, and is at worst a liar.

The gist: “Our position is that you are an unstable person, possibly a liar, and we are trying our best to do our jobs while you are trying your best to hurt us for some unclear reason. Your attacks are a distraction.”

Topolsky specifically says that Engadget did NOT try to derail his AOL deal.

What started it all: AOL’S NEW PROBLEM: Mike Arrington

