Engadget Dudes Ryan Block And Peter Rojas' New Gadget Startup: Gdgt.com

We still don’t know what kind of gadget-content startup former Engadget editors Ryan Block and Peter Rojas are working on, but we now know its name: gdgt. The guys have kicked off the site with a blog post and a podcast episode, but Rojas cautions on Twitter: “gdgt isn’t going to be a gadget blog, I think I’ve already proven I can do that!”



The gdgt homepage is already soliciting visitors for the username they’d like to use on the site, so it’s possible it’s some sort of social network, or something along those lines. Know more? Let us know via comments or by using our anonymous tips box.

Earlier: AOL’s Engadget Shuffles Editors As Ryan Block Leaves For Startup

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.