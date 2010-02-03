AOL's Huge Gadget Blog Engadget Turns Off Comments

Super popular tech site Engadget has shut down commenting “for a bit,” because comments on the site have “become mean, ugly, pointless, and frankly threatening in some situations.”



Sounds about right.

We wondered if the tone was getting so nasty at Engadget that advertisers were worried.

Engadget editor-in-chief Joshua Topolsky tells us, “Zero business angle here. We’re just annoyed with the tone lately.”

Joshua promises to “turn them back on in a few days probably.”

This isn’t the first time Engadget has done this. In 2005, the site shut off comments for a little while.

Joshua adds, “We’ve gotten dozens upon dozens of congratulatory emails and tweets from people,” for closing down comments. “I think everyone is fed up with the trolling. We have a massive readership that never touches the comment form. This is as much for them as it was for us.”

