EnergyAustralia Boss Set To Resign To Become Chairman At A Hong Kong Energy Company

Richard McIndoe has announced he will be resigning as the CEO of EnergyAustralia, to take up the role as chairman with an unnamed energy technology company in Hong Kong.

McIndoe, who has worked as the managing director for the CLP Group for almost 8 years, has said he will remain with EnergyAustralia until June 2014 to ensure a smooth transition to a successor, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

The CEO has recently been in the media, involved in a high profile sexual harassment case against another top-ranked EnergyAustralia executive.

EnergyAustralia, owned by Hong Kong’s CLP Group, is one of Australia’s largest energy companies with 2.7 million residential and business customers.

