Energy Trading Software Co. YellowJacket Lands $1.25 Million Funding

Flatiron-based YellowJacket Software has raised $1.25 million of funding from Greenhill SAVP. YellowJacket sells a software platform for trading on the OTC energy markets, like crude oil, natural gas, power, and weather, and says in a press release that it has attracted more than 130 clients. Previous investors include Contour Venture Partners and the New York City Investment Fund. Five-year-old YellowJacket is led by co-founders Jacob Pechenik (CEO) and Greg Campbell (CTO). Release via Alarm:Clock



