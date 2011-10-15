Energy Stocks Had A Huge Day

Oil refiners and equipment suppliers led the S&P 500 higher as crude oil prices ascended above $87.
Earlier today, Credit Suisse increased expected third quarter earnings for refiners by 4% citing better margins in the Gulf of Mexico.
Here’s a roundup of some of today’s biggest winners in the energy sector:
Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD): Up 7.9%
Tesoro Corp. (TSO): Up 6.8%
Marathon Petroleum (MPC): Up 7.0%
Halliburton (HAL): Up 6.9%
Baker Hughes (BHI): Up 6.2%
Denbury Resources (DNR): Up 6.2%
Consul Energy (CNX): Up 6.1%
Range Resources (RRC): Up 5.9%
Murphy Oil (MUR): Up 5.0%
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.