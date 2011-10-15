Energy Stocks Had A Huge Day

Oil refiners and equipment suppliers led the S&P 500 higher as crude oil prices ascended above $87.

Earlier today, Credit Suisse increased expected third quarter earnings for refiners by 4% citing better margins in the Gulf of Mexico.

Here’s a roundup of some of today’s biggest winners in the energy sector:

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD): Up 7.9%

Tesoro Corp. (TSO): Up 6.8%

Marathon Petroleum (MPC): Up 7.0%

Halliburton (HAL): Up 6.9%

Baker Hughes (BHI): Up 6.2%

Denbury Resources (DNR): Up 6.2%

Consul Energy (CNX): Up 6.1%

Range Resources (RRC): Up 5.9%

Murphy Oil (MUR): Up 5.0%

