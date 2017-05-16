Energy stocks are climbing after Saudi Arabia and Russia agree to oil production cuts

Photo: Fayez Nureldine/ AFP/ Getty Images.

The S&P 500 is showing signs of life, and it has the energy sector to thank.

Energy stocks in the benchmark rose as much as 1.5% on Monday after Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed to extend crude-oil output cuts until March 2018. The group was the best performer in the S&P 500, which climbed 0.4%.

The shares are tracking a 2.5% move higher in oil, the resource’s second-biggest jump since the start of December.

Energy corporations are getting a much-needed relief rally, with the S&P 500 Energy Index having fallen to a nine-month low on May 4. The index has rebounded 3.2% over the past seven days.

Here are some energy stocks that are doing particularly well:

Marathon Oil (+3.9%)

Transocean (+3.9%)

Helmerich & Payne (+2.6%)

Halliburton (+2.5%)

Newfield Exploration (+2.2%)

