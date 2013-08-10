CHART OF THE DAY: If Only The Rest Of America Could Create Jobs As Fast As The Energy Sector

Here’s a simple chart from the EIA showing just how fast the energy sector is growing compared to the rest of the economy, in the form of pace of payrolls added.

It’s not even close — 40% on average compared with 1%, and nearly 60% in support services alone:

Oil and gas extraction, constitutes less than 1% of private payrolls even after you throw in mining support services.

Still, if you’re looking for a growth sector, this appears to fit the bill.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.