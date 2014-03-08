Go Inside A Tech CEO's $US22 Million Mansion That's Entirely Controlled By 15 IPads

This is one mansions that’s seriously energy-efficient.

A home in Newport Beach, Calif., with a 3,000-square-foot solar panel has hit the market for $22 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The home belongs to Stephen Rizzone, CEO and chairman of Pleasanton, Calif.-based tech company Energous Corp. which makes wireless routers.

Rizzone said that the solar panels provide about 95% of the home’s power, though their appearance hasn’t always been appreciated by the neighbours.

“The house gained some notoriety, good and bad,” Rizzone said to the Wall Street Journal. “But we were able to work through that.”

