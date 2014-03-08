Go Inside A Tech CEO's $US22 Million Mansion That's Entirely Controlled By 15 IPads

This is one mansions that’s seriously energy-efficient.
A home in Newport Beach, Calif., with a 3,000-square-foot solar panel has hit the market for $22 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The home belongs to Stephen Rizzone, CEO and chairman of Pleasanton, Calif.-based tech company Energous Corp. which makes wireless routers.
Rizzone said that the solar panels provide about 95% of the home’s power, though their appearance hasn’t always been appreciated by the neighbours.
“The house gained some notoriety, good and bad,” Rizzone said to the Wall Street Journal. “But we were able to work through that.”
According to the listing, this was the first U.S. home over 10,000 square feet to be LEED Platinum-certified.
The home has hundreds of LED lights that are energy-efficient and long-lasting. The decor also happens to be really beautiful.
You can catch a movie in this screening room. If you can believe it, there are 15 TVs in this house in addition to this one.
There's also an outdoor eating area. The house has concrete walls, which help regulate the home's temperature throughout the year.
