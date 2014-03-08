Go Inside A Tech CEO's $US22 Million Mansion That's Entirely Controlled By 15 IPads

This is one mansions that’s seriously energy-efficient.

A home in Newport Beach, Calif., with a 3,000-square-foot solar panel has hit the market for $22 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The home belongs to Stephen Rizzone, CEO and chairman of Pleasanton, Calif.-based tech company Energous Corp. which makes wireless routers.

Rizzone said that the solar panels provide about 95% of the home’s power, though their appearance hasn’t always been appreciated by the neighbours.

“The house gained some notoriety, good and bad,” Rizzone said to the Wall Street Journal. “But we were able to work through that.”

The 11,740-square-foot home sits on an amazing lot overlooking Newport Harbor.

Here's a look at those solar panels, which Rizzone says provide about 95% of the home's energy.

According to the listing, this was the first U.S. home over 10,000 square feet to be LEED Platinum-certified.

The home has hundreds of LED lights that are energy-efficient and long-lasting. The decor also happens to be really beautiful.

This home comes with two kitchens.

Fifteen iPads control the home's heat, air conditioning, shades, and security cameras.

This bar would definitely come in handy when playing host.

Here's one of the house's four bedrooms.

You can catch a movie in this screening room. If you can believe it, there are 15 TVs in this house in addition to this one.

The glass walls in this living room are motorised so that they open when you want some fresh air.

Outside, there's an infinity edge pool with a saltwater chlorination system.

There's also an outdoor eating area. The house has concrete walls, which help regulate the home's temperature throughout the year.

