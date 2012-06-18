Energy Drink Hires Man In Jet Pack To Fly Around As 'World's Most Expensive Billboard'—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Man in jet pack is the new ‘billboard’ for Go Fast! energy drink.

Photo: Go Fast!

A man in a jet pack flew in front of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the world’s tallest building, to promote Go Fast!, a global energy drink. Go Fast! joined forces with Skydive Dubai to create what they’ve dubbed the world’s most expensive billboard, saying that if the stunt lasted for a month it would cost $1.3 billion dollars. NBD. The thing is, the jet pack man isn’t flying around for a month. If you watch the video Go Fast! released, it just shows him flying around a pretty 2-D billboard for about three minutes in front of a modestly sized audience.Adweek has compiled a list of five startups that should be on ad agencies’ radars.



Bret Taylor, Facebook’s CTO, has announced his plans to leave the company to launch a startup with Kevin Gibbs, Google’s senior software engineer.

Advertisers are using hypnosis on focus groups…

W+K, Droga5, and Leo Burnett are competing for American Express’ account against Crispin Porter + Bogusky (which has handled the account since 2007) and Ogilvy & Mather (which handled the account before CP+B took over).

Mr. Youth is renaming itself MRY.

The Aruba Tourism Authority will have three agencies working on its $10 million North American account: The Zimmerman Agency on PR, U.S. International Media on online and offline media, and Concept Farm on advertising.

Anita Chang Beattie is Ad Age’s new Asia Editor. She is based in Shanghai.

