In 30 Years, Americans Will Be Producing Just As Much Coal As They Do Today

Regular readers of the site will recall we believe that for better or worse coal remains the energy of the future. And the Energy Department seems to agree.



Here’s a startling truth from the Energy Department’s new Annual Energy Outlook published yesterday: coal use in America is going nowhere.

Here are their projections through 2040 — first, consumption:

Total U.S. coal consumption increases from 19.7 quadrillion Btu in 2011 to 20.4 quadrillion Btu in 2040, reflecting average growth of 0.1 per cent per year.

Here’s all that in graph form:

Photo: EIA

And here’s production, exports growth will cause production to ramp up, the agency says: From 2016 to 2040, coal production grows at an average rate of 0.6 per cent per year, from 20.2 quadrillion Btu to 23.5 quadrillion Btu.

Here’s that graph:

Photo: EIA

SEE MORE: Stunning Photos Of The Energy Of The Future, COAL >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.