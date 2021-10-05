The energy crisis means stagflation is a bigger risk to markets than investors realize, Bank of America strategist says

Global oil prices have risen sharply in recent months. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev

Soaring energy prices make stagflation a bigger risk than many investors realize, a BofA Securities strategist has said.

Stagflation is when inflation rises sharply even as economic growth slows and unemployment rises.

The risk worries Wall Street, and contributed to the worst stock sell-off since March 2020 in September.

Investors should dismiss the risk of stagflation at their own peril as global energy prices boom heading into winter, according to a Bank of America strategist.

Claudio Piron, a top market strategist at BofA Securities in Asia, told CNBC on Monday that the recent jump in energy prices and inflation is largely due to disruption to production and supply chains, which is “negative for growth.”

“The inflation story’s taking hold,” he said, pointing to the meeting of the OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries that helped push up oil prices to a seven-year high on Monday.

“I think you’d be at your peril to basically underplay the stagflation risk,” Piron said.

The specter of stagflation is haunting Wall Street and financial centres around the world, bringing back memories of the economic shocks of the 1970s.

Stagflation is when persistently high inflation comes alongside stagnation in the economy, typically accompanied by high levels of unemployment. Investors hate it, as an economic slowdown and high inflation are both bad for stocks.

Typically, inflation falls when unemployment rises and the economy slows, and vice versa. But sometimes that relationship can break down. In the 1970s, a bout of stagflation made policymakers rethink the prevailing economic model and helped usher in a new system based around much freer markets.

Piron told CNBC that he thinks the risks in the global economy are currently “really to the stagflationary side.”

“The squeeze higher in inflation is not necessarily all due to demand,” he said. “It’s due as well to supply-side, supply-chain constraints.”

Piron added: “That is negative for growth.”

Inflation has risen sharply in advanced economies in recent months. In the US, the rate of increase in prices cooled from a 13-year high in August, but eurozone inflation jumped to its strongest level since 2008 in September.

Fears about stagflation have contributed to a sharp sell-off in stocks over the last month. The S&P 500 fell 4.8% in September, its biggest monthly drop since March 2020. Stocks tumbled once more on Monday, with the tech heavy Nasdaq 100 index plunging 2.16%.

However, the topic is highly divisive, and many analysts say stagflation fears are overblown. Many point to the fact that unemployment in advanced economies has stayed relatively low during the pandemic. They note that recent economic growth has been rapid, even if it’s now slowing.

“The outlook has many risks, and growth will decrease slightly, but stagflation is not one of them,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “As long as demand remains strong from the consumer and business, perma-bulls should not lose sleep over the next year.”

UBS Global Wealth Management said economies should remain strong over the coming year as coronavirus fades. In a note on Monday it said stocks should soon rebound after a rough September, adding: “Growth is moderating, not stagnating.”