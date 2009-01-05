Energy Continues To Rally; Oil Hovers Around $47

Not that there’s much to go on so far, but the big sector winner so far in 2009 looks like energy. Oil is hovering around $47, and energy firms that had been priced at the basement are catching bids — here on Friday and in Europe this morning.



Of course, there could be geopolitical factors — the Gaza fighting, the Russia/Ukraine energy standoff — but it often works the other way: When energy is rising, people find reasons to get concerned about geopolitics. When energy is collapsing, you don’t hear much about national disputes or pipeline terrorism in Nigeria.

See Also:

Refiner Margins Fattening: Oil Prices To Rise?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.