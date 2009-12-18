The Coming Shortage Of All The World's Most Important Industrial Metals

There’s beena a lot of dicussion lately about so-called peak gold.
But as gold’s fans will tell you gold isn’t a commodity, it’s a form of money. Gold isn’t actually intended to be used in anything.
But what about metals that are meant to be used in industrial purposes.
In an excellent presentation, André Diederen presents an argument that all of the world’s important industrial metals are dwindling, and that despite increasing explortation budgets, our sources of them are becoming rare and more concentrated.
We present, via The Oil Drum, Diederen’s presentation Global Resource Depletion: Metal minerals scarcity and the Elements of Hope.
Source: André Diederen, Global Resource Depletion: Metal minerals scarcity and the Elements of Hope,
And because the quality of the metals we're mining is going down, energy needs to refine them are soaring.
Expenditures are soaring, but discoveries of major mineral deposits is increasingly a think of the past.
For several metals -- the ones on the left side of the chart -- the peak date is coming very soon. Others have more time.
