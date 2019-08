Most pandas rest or sleep for up to 14 hours a day, but don’t tell that to Yuan-Zai of the Taipei Zoo.

A visitor filmed the gleeful panda climbing and rolling all over the place, with seemingly limitless energy.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.