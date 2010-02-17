Krugman: Republican Senators Are The Enemies of Any Serious Financial Reform

At this point the odds are that in response to the most devastating financial crisis since the Great Depression, we will do … nothing.



And while there is plenty of blame to spread around, it’s important not to be too even-handed. The fact is that the Democrat-controlled House has already passed a pretty good reform bill. But in the Senate, well, here’s what the FT reports:

Senate Republicans are resisting a fundamental tenet of the Obama administration’s financial regulatory reforms in another obstacle for the stalled legislative process.

