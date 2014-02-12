Things Got Crazy When 1,000 Motorcycle Riders Met On A French Beach For A Winter Race

More than 1,000 motorcyclists met on the coast of northern France this weekend for the 39th annualLe Torquet Enduropale, a race that tests their ability to brave winter weather for a three-hour competition.
High winds and a rising tide made the sand on the beach at Le Torquet wet and difficult to ride through.
In a final lap nail-biter, French rider Adrien Van Beveren, riding a Yamaha for France’s Moto Club Pecquencourt, took first place.
To give you a sense of how tough this race is, we’ve compiled photos from the past few years, when snow, water, and lots and lots of crashes made just getting to the finish line an accomplishment.
About 1,000 motor bikes and 500 quad bikes descend on Le Torquet every year for the Enduropale race.
Competitors come largely from France, but also Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.
Visibility is low from all the sand kicked up while riding on the beach. In the 2014 race, wet sand was sticking to riders' gear and helmets.
In the 2012 race, one injured rider waited in the sand for emergency workers to tend to him after a crash.
Part of the Enduropale takes place on a motocross track fashioned on the beach at Le Torquet. The turns can be tricky.
