Things Got Crazy When 1,000 Motorcycle Riders Met On A French Beach For A Winter Race

More than 1,000 motorcyclists met on the coast of northern France this weekend for the 39th annualLe Torquet Enduropale, a race that tests their ability to brave winter weather for a three-hour competition.

High winds and a rising tide made the sand on the beach at Le Torquet wet and difficult to ride through.

In a final lap nail-biter, French rider Adrien Van Beveren, riding a Yamaha for France’s Moto Club Pecquencourt, took first place.

To give you a sense of how tough this race is, we’ve compiled photos from the past few years, when snow, water, and lots and lots of crashes made just getting to the finish line an accomplishment.

