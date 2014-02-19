'Endless Love' Author Trashes Movie Remake As 'Mangled Beyond Recognition'

The book “Endless Love” was a bestseller by two-time National Book Award finalist Scott Spencer in 1979.

In 1981, the book was adapted into a Brooke Shields romantic drama that became a moderate box-office success.

This Valentine’s Day, a reboot of the film — starring Alex Pettyfer and Gabriella Wilde — hit theatres and

brought in just $US15 million opening weekend on an estimated $20 million budget. It came in fifth at the box office and scored a measly 15% on RottenTomatoes.

But audiences aren’t the only ones who don’t love the latest remake, original author Scott Spencer blasted the film to The Hollywood Reporter after watching just the below film trailer.

I presume you have had the experience of having something you said repeated to a third party, attributed to you but mangled beyond recognition. I think it’s a common phenomenon, especially when relationships are unravelling — and one ends up sounding a bit hysterical as one insists, “But that’s not what I said! I never said that! I would NEVER EVER say that!” This is why it’s a comfort to write down what you want to last. Endless Love was botched — misquoted, as it were — once in 1981, when Franco Zeffirelli tried to make a movie out of it, and it seems as if it has been even more egregiously and ridiculously misunderstood in the movie Universal Pictures is releasing. (I gave up control of the movie rights to my novel in 1980.) I had brief contact with the first filmmakers who tried to adapt my novel, and I had no contact whatsoever with the second wave.

Read the rest of Spencer’s rant here >

Watch the “Endless Love” trailer below and judge for yourself:

